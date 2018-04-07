Riverhead Blotter: Hampton Bays man charged with felony DWI

Riverhead Town police arrested a Hampton Bays man for felony driving while intoxicated in Riverhead last Tuesday.

Police received a call of a white Toyota pickup truck driving erratically on the eastbound Long Island Expressway around 12:40 a.m., officials said. They found Christian Chunir Misacango I, 45, headed eastbound on Route 58 near Osborn Avenue and arrested him for DWI. A prior DWI conviction led to the felony charge. His car was impounded, officials said.

• Anthony Calloway was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt after violating an order of protection, officials said. He was arrested at headquarters around 6:45 a.m. Monday.

• Police charged Terrence Lee with felony second-degree robbery around 5:45 p.m. Monday, officials said.

• Police arrested a St. James man for misdemeanor DWI in Riverhead Friday.

Vincent Chiarelli, 28, was involved in a crash near Northville Turnpike and Route 58 and fled the scene around 4:30 p.m., officials said. Officers reportedly found Mr. Chiarelli behind the wheel of a damaged silver car headed northbound on Roanoke Avenue near Elton Street. After stopping him, police determined that Mr. Chiarelli was intoxicated and to him to headquarters to be held for arraignment, officials said.

He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident in addition to DWI.

• Ilsa Rodas-Flores was arrested for DWI near Edwards Avenue and Middle Country Road around 4:35 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

• Wayne Stoddard was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance around 10:55 a.m. Sunday at Midas on Route 58, officials said.

• Jerry Edwards, 54, was arrested for seventh-degree criminal possession of marijuana and fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on East Main Street, officials said.

• Police arrested Lacole Smith Monday in relation to thefts at Riverhead Gold and Diamond on East Main Street.

The incidents occurred June 2 and Aug. 3 and Ms. Smith was charged with both grand and petit larceny, officials said.

• A man reported that three unknown people robbed him of money and his car around 3:30 a.m. Monday on Doctors Path in Riverhead, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments