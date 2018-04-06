Lifelong North Fork resident John S. Sobieray, passed away April 4. He was 83.

John was a devoted husband and father who enjoyed NASCAR and old movies.

He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Hazel Worthington Sobieray. He is survived by his two children, John Sobieray and Deborah Tyler and her husband, Rusty, all of Mattituck; two grandchildren, Megan and Michael, and a great-grandson, MJ.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 9 at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations to North Fork Animal Welfare League would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

Comments

comments