Riverhead’s third annual Run to Remember 5K Walk/Run coming up

Sponsors are needed for the third annual Run to Remember 5K Walk/Run in Riverhead on May 20.

Created by the Riverhead Administrator’s Association, the race honors loved ones who have passed away. “This community event will not only let us remember, but will also bring healing, love and support for all families, faculty and community members,” the association said in a press release.

Memorial boards are placed at the Riverhead High School gymnasium. Funds raised go toward Riverhead High School senior class scholarships.

Sponsorships range from $150, which will get your name on the T-shirt to $500 to sponsor the finish line. For $250, sponsors’ logos will go on the T-shirt and for $350, they can sponsor a mile marker.

To sign up to be a sponsor, walker, or runner, visit the Run to Remember 5K Walk/Run website.

Early online registration is $20. Late or day-of registration is $25. Students are $15. The first 150 who register are guaranteed a T-shirt.

The run begins at 9 a.m. Registration starts at 7:15 a.m.

A kids “fun run” for those 10 and up — and free — will also be held at 9 a.m.

An award ceremony and raffle drawing will follow in the Riverhead High School gym after the 5K is compelte. All participants are entered into a raffle for free.

