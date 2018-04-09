Shirley M. Edwards of Aquebogue passed away at Jensen Beach “The Little”, St. Lucie County, Fla. on April 1, 2018.

She was the beloved wife of the late Charles; loving mother of Gail, Susan, Shirley (Lawrence) Doscinski, Jeane (Thomas) Rusewicz, and the late Charles (Susan); adored grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of seven and dear sister of the late Joan Ratzel.

The family will receive visitors Monday, April, 9, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday April 10, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Baiting Hollow Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at tuthillfh.com.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments