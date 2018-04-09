Southampton Town residents gearing up for Great East End Clean-Up

For residents in Southampton Town, there’s still time to sign up for the Great East End Clean-Up, a volunteer-based program to remove litter and debris from town roads, parks, trails and beaches.

The 2018 Great East End Clean-Up, organized by Councilwoman Christine Scalera, will take place on Saturday, April 21 and Sunday, April 22.

Those who wish to participate just have to pick a public place to clean up that weekend. It could be a park, a beach, a trail or along a roadside. Then complete the registration form online or return it by mail by Monday, April 16.

Southampton Town will provide garbage bags and disposal passes for the town recycling centers. A limited number of “pick sticks” is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Materials can be picked up on Monday, April 16, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Hampton Bays Community Center Library Room at 25 Ponquogue Avenue in Hampton Bays.

They can also be picked up at Southampton Town Hall, in the Citizens’ Response Center, until Friday, April 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., or at the North Sea Transfer Station office until April 20, from 8:30 to 3:30 p.m.

If you are unable to get the necessary materials during the scheduled days or times, interested parties can contact Rick Hodgson in Waste Management to make other arrangements at at (631) 283-5210

or email him at [email protected] southamptontownny.gov.

Last year over, 600 volunteers removed over 30 tons of litter and debris, including 4 tons of metal that was sorted for recycling, from beaches, parks, trails, and roads, Ms. Scalera said.

