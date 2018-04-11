Ron Fisher voted back as president of FRNCA

After changing its conflict of interest policy in February, the Flanders, Riverside and Northampton Community Association voted Ron Fisher back as its president Monday night.

Mr. Fisher, who was one of nine candidates for board seats Monday, had been FRNCA president last year but stepped down when he was going to be appointed to a vacant position on the Riverhead School Board. He also ran as a Democratic candidate for Southampton Town Trustee last fall and lost.

Mr. Fisher is planning to run for a full term on the school board in May.

Back in February, the FRNCA board amended its conflict of interest policy to allow someone running for a non-partisan and non-paid position to stay on the FRNCA board. Candidates for office cannot be on the FRNCA board if they are affiliated with a political party, according to Vince Taldone, who did not seek reelection Monday.

FRNCA vice president Steve Schreiber also did not seek reelection.

The board had last month voted to expand from five to seven members in an attempt to get more representation, and on Monday, had its board elections.

Mr. Fisher was unopposed as president. Sarah Huneault was elected vice president, Monica Dawson as treasurer, Sandy Adams as secretary, and Paola Zuniga-Tellez, Kathy Kruel and Millie Roth as general members.

Several years ago, when no one wanted to be the FRNCA president, the board changed its by-laws to allow people who owned property in one of the three hamlets, but didn’t live there, to run for office.

This allowed Mr. Taldone, who lived in Riverhead at the time and was the only person interested in running, to become FRNCA president.

Photo caption: The board members of the Flanders, Riverside and Northampton Community Association pose for a photo Monday night. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

[email protected]

Comments

comments