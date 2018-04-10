Byron Mathias Lindsay of Saint Marie, Mont., formerly of Riverhead, N.Y., died Sunday, March 18, 2018.

Byron was born in Wheaton, Minn., on Jan. 11, 1930, to Mathias and Blanche (Sauby) Lindsay. He grew up on the family farm in Rosholt, S.D., graduated from Sisseton High School in 1947 and joined the Air Force on April 30, 1950.

On June 24, 1955, Byron married Elinor Tyte, daughter of Arthur Milton and Marian (Downs) Tyte, at First United Methodist Church in Riverhead. While in the military, Byron resided with his family in England, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Illinois, Alaska, Mississippi and New York. Byron retired after 20+ years in the Air Force on Sept. 30, 1971, after which time the family resided in Riverhead.

Byron worked for Sears Service Center and was a member of the Roanoke Lodge 462 IOOF, Veritas Rebekah Lodge 167, Riverhead Moose Lodge and treasurer of the Methodist Church.

In 1990, Byron and Elinor retired to Saint Marie, where he became active in the Glasgow Methodist Church, Masons, Shriners, Odd Fellows and Rebekahs. Byron served as grand master of the State of Montana Odd Fellows from 2002 to 2003.

Byron is survived by his wife, Elinor; three daughters and one son: Sandra Goleski of Riverhead, Loretta (Mark) Goldberg of Peoria, Ariz., Deanna (Don) Harter of Alvin, Texas and David (Carmen) of Towson, Md.; fifteen grandchildren: Jeffrey (Monika) Odell, John Goleski, Nicole Goleski, Matthew (Kate) Goldberg, Allison Goldberg, Shelley Goldberg, Emilie (Brian) McDonald, Craig (Erica) Lindsay, Nicholas Harter, D.J. Harter, Tyler Lindsay, Mia Lindsay, Maddox Lindsay, Lily Lindsay, and Violet Lindsay and four great-grandchildren: Marie Sapp, Raina McDonald, Kaiden McDonald and Charles Goldberg. Byron is also survived by two sisters: Marilyn Meyer of Sioux Falls, S.D. and Marlys (Gene) Nelson of Stillwater, Minn. Byron was predeceased by his parents; three sisters: Virginia Lehrke, Lorene Knutson and Emerald Tasa and one brother, Arwin Lindsay.

Visitation and a memorial service will be held Saturday, May 5, and Sunday, May 6, at Bell Mortuary in Glasgow, Mont.

Memorial donations can be made to the Riverhead United Methodist Church, 204 East Main Street, Riverhead, NY 11901 in Byron’s memory.

This is a paid notice.

