Emilia M. Solla

Emilia M. (Skorobohaty) Solla, age 94, of Riverhead, L.I., N.Y., passed away April 9, 2018, in River Terrace Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Lancaster, Mass.

Emilia’s mother, Maryanna (Drope) Skorobohaty, and father, Anthony Skorobohaty, were the parents of six children who came to this country for a better life from Poland and got their citizenship. Emilia was the youngest of six children, all now deceased. There were brothers Stanley Skorobohaty and John Skorobohaty, and sisters Anita Stachnik, Mary Huldack and Valeria Guzek.

Bobka and gah-Dek came to this country from Poland and raised this beautiful family. We are now four generations strong, with cousins all over the United States, thankful for our freedom and proud to say we are Americans. Thank you Bobka and gah-Dek for our freedom.

Emilia worked most of her life in aviation and retired from Northrop Grumman Corporation of Calverton, L.I., N.Y.

Emilia spent the last eight years with her daughter in Ashby, Mass. She enjoyed shopping and spending time by the ocean and Long Island Sound. She loved children and they loved her. She had a soft heart for animals, loved watching golf and spending special time watching the Celtics with great-grandson Justin. Ryan Beals gave her a lot of love and time. She told him he was her very special friend. That friendship grew from the time he was a young boy.

Emilia is survived by her daughter, Patricia Beals and husband, Donald; her granddaughters, Coleen Lowe and husband, Michael, of Sterling Mass., and Cheryl Abrahamian and husband, Fred, of McDonough Ga., four great grandchildren: Morgan Lowe, Justin Lowe, Jared Abrahamian and Joshua Abrahamian and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and burial are private. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers donations, in her memory can be made to either the American Cancer Society 30 Speen St, Framingham, MA 01701, or to Dementia Society of America, 114 N Main St, Doylestown, PA 18901.

The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster MA, is assisting the family. richardsonfuneralhome.net.

