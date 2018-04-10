Rose T. Rusin passed away April 4, 2018, at the age of 95, surrounded by her loved ones at her residence in Calverton, N.Y.

She was born in Riverhead, N.Y., to Mikolaj and Mary Tysz. She graduated Riverhead High School on June 25, 1940, and worked for Farm Credit Association for over 45 years.

In 1947, she married Albert Rusin of Port Jefferson, N.Y. and they had two children: David A. Rusin and Linda Rusin (Yox).

During her retirement, Rose enjoyed traveling and visited her daughter and granddaughter in California frequently.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Rusin Yox and son-in-law, Robert Yox of Walnut Creek, Calif.; her granddaughter, Jessica Rose Yox of Alameda, Calif., her sister, Nellie J. Tysz of Calverton, and her nieces and nephews.

Rose was genuinely kind, yet strong and will be greatly missed by anyone who knew her.

The family received visitors April 8 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. The Funeral and Mass at took place April 9 at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Riverhead. Burial took place at St. Isidore R.C. Church Cemetery in Riverhead.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments