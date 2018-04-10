Former Calverton resident Frederick Pradon passed away peacefully on March 30, 2018, near his home in East Arlington, Vt. He was 88.

Mr. Pradon was a combat veteran, serving with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He saw action at the Inchon landing, the liberation of Seoul, and the battle for the Chosin Resevior.

An avid naturalist and wildlife photographer, he loved the fresh and salt waters of Long Island and its woodlands. He loved and respected the natural environment and all that it offered. For 26 years, he patrolled Long Island’s East End as a Game Warden with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation; his primary patrol sector in the township of Riverhead. He loved his occupation and was well-respected in the community. He retired in 1985.

Predeceased by his wife Kathleen Pradon, he is survived by his wife, Dorothy Cummings Pradon of East Arlington, Vt., and his daughter and son-in-law, Donna Lynn and Stephen Kuhl of Calverton.

Mr. Pradon was buried with military honors on April 5 at Calverton National Cemetery.

Arrangements were in the care of McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to Nature Conservancy Long Island, or the North Fork Animal Welfare League.

