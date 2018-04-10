Riverhead resident Hallock C. Kwasna passed away peacefully at the Kanas Center for Hospice in Quiogue on Wednesday, April 5. He was 88 years old.

The son of Charles and Dorothy Kwasna, he was born Oct. 27, 1929.

He was the past owner of Katrinka Deli in Riverhead and Hal’s Main Street Deli, also in Riverhead.

Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his wife of 67 years, Constance R. (Brooks) Kwasna of Riverhead; his sister, Dorothy McClellan of California, his five sons: Hallock Jr., Mark, Robert, Raymond and John and their families, including 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Hallock was a member and two-time president of Jamesport Lions Club. He enjoyed bowling and jigsaw puzzles, along with spending time with his family and friends.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, April 11, from 10 am to noon at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to East End Hospice in his name .

He will be missed by many.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments