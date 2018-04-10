John A. Kruszon Jr. of Riverhead died April 8 at Southside Hospital. He was 88.

The son of John A. and Sophie (Ruskowski) Kruszon, he was born March 28, 1930, in Riverhead and graduated from Riverhead High School in 1947.

Mr. Kruszon served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a bookkeeper for A.C. Carpenter and the Long Island Cauliflower Association.

In 1952, he married Mary Ann Strebel at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Mr. Kruszon was a member of Riverhead Lions Club, Riverhead Polish Independence Club and St. Isidore R.C. Church.

Family said he enjoyed golf, bowling and reading.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann “Tootsie,” of Riverhead; his children, John “Skip” (Deborah) of North Carolina, Judith Kruszon (Joe) of Florida, Jane (Ron) Caffrey of Riverhead, James, of Florida, Jacqueline (Rich) Kolodziejski of Riverhead and Joseph (Valerie) of Riverhead; siblings Anne Doroski of Calverton, Thomas, of Riverhead and Peter (Bernadette) of Riverhead; grandchildren, Thomas, Tate, AJ, Jessica and Joseph; great-grandchildren Samantha, Lauren and Katie and great-great-grandchild, Harper. He was predeceased by his siblings Alice and Barbara.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, April 12, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 13, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments