Peconic Community School to host fair and food truck rally Saturday

The Peconic Community School is hosting its annual Maker Fair and Food Truck Rally on Saturday.

Local “makers” will present workshops and demonstrations of invention, creativity and resourcefulness in celebration of the Maker movement, co-executive director Liz Casey said. It will include robotics and legos, coding and felting, potion making and cardboard building, among others. Described as part science fair, part county fair, all ages are invited to attend the fair.

The event, which is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature four food trucks — a first for the annual creative event. There is a suggested donation is $10 per family and all proceeds to benefit Peconic Community School. The event will be at their campus at 269 Main Road in Aquebogue.

“This family-friendly interactive event is one of a kind on the East End,” Ms. Casey said. “This year we will be featuring drones, Glamp Shots photo booth, a home-built hoverboard and the PCS students have designed and built their own Cardboard Arcade! It’s sure to be the best fair yet!”

A fishbowl auction will offer unique prizes and a special door prize will be awarded to one lucky attendee. Food trucks in attendance will be Noah’s on the Go, Tres Hermanos, 2 Greeks to Go, and Chiddy’s Cheesesteaks. More information can be found by visiting peconiccommunityschool.org or by calling 631-779-2934.

Comments

comments