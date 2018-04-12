BNB cuts ribbon on new Riverhead location

Bridgehampton National Bank officially opened its newest Riverhead branch at 209 Main St., Wednesday morning during a ribbon cutting ceremony.

President and CEO Kevin O’Connor opened the ceremony expressing excitement to finally have a central Riverhead location.

“For us, we believe this is the center of Suffolk County and we should be here,” Mr. O’Connor said. “The opportunity came up and it’s nice to be able to come into a historic building and restore it to all its glory.”

BNB banks have been around for over a century and it is the only Long Island-headquartered bank left on the East End.

The Riverhead branch manager, David Barczak, grew up in Riverhead and graduated from Mercy High School.

“I was born and raised in Riverhead and my parents still live in the house I grew up in, so I’m really coming full circle” he said.

Mr. Barczak has been with BNB for a little over a year, but worked for Suffolk County National Bank for 25 years prior.

“I’m involved in a lot of local community events and functions and everywhere you go you see that BNB is involved as well,” he said. “I feel like as a local community bank we can get to know all our customers a little better. You shop at the same shops, your kids go to the same schools and you get to know each other pretty well.”

“We’re excited to see all the things we can do right here on Main Street,” Mr. O’Connor said.

Mr. O’Connor said a source of pride for the company is that they are local and their staff knows their customers. Its lending expert on staff is a Riverhead local, citing a “ a great connection to the community.”

Town supervisor Laura Jens-Smith presented a congratulatory certificate from the Town.

“We’re very happy to have you in the neighborhood, and very happy to have you here for many many years to come,” she said.

BNB has over 40 branches on Long Island and New York City. The Cutchogue BNB branch closed in February, which was one of six across the island to close recently due to increased use of online banking. BNB also has locations in Mattituck, Southold and Greenport.

“I’m incredibly excited to be here,” Mr. O’Connor said. “It’s been 20 years in the making.”

