Christine J. Sargent passed away on the late evening of April 9, 2018, with her hand held lovingly. She was surrounded by close friends and family during her final hours and at peace after a long battle. She fought hard like the person we all knew.

Chrissie Sargent retired from the Riverhead Police Department as a Public Safety Dispatcher II, after 31 years and 11 days.

Born in Southampton and raised in Aquebogue, Chrissie touched the lives of everyone she knew and was always there to lend a hand to a person in need.

Chrissie was an avid photographer and one of the most active volunteers of Eastern Long Island’s only Wildlife Hospital: the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center located in Hampton Bays www.wildliferescuecenter.org. Chrissie also volunteered for CARE – The Center for Animal Research and Education located in Bridgeport, Texas, dedicated to the education, rescue and research of large cats -providing permanent homes for mountain lions, African lions, tigers, black and spotted leopards and bobcats.

Christine lived especially for her family, friends and of course, her precious kitties ET and Gracie whom have been adopted by her niece and are in good hands and well loved.

Chrissie had put vivid color into the earth and bells with her lights and jingle in every step; the world will be greyer without her.

She is survived by many friends and family that love her and cherish each memory. The people and animals she has touched and rescued are too many to mention in a paragraph.

In lieu of flowers, she requested donations made to the above wildlife rescues or you may support our quest on gofundme.com/chrissies-interstellar-journey to send Chrissie to the stars in a memorial space flight celestis.com to fulfill her dream.

Memorial Service shall be held to celebrate her life and accomplishments at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home April 21, 2018, from 4 to 6 p.m. followed by continued remembrance of her life and memories at her family’s home in Aquebogue directly after the service.

