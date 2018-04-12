Jane Elizabeth Gonsalves Haas, 83, died peacefully at her home in Southold April 11, 2018, after her struggle with dementia.

Born April 21, 1934, Jane was the third oldest of six children of Thomas Gonsalves and Virginia (McKay) Gonsalves, growing up in Baldwin. Having attended Catholic schools all her life, she was a reverent Catholic. Jane graduated as valedictorian from Ladycliff College in Highland, N.Y.

Jane was the wife of John Haas for 50 fun-filled and adventurous years. A proud mother and homemaker extraordinaire of eight: Suzanne (Bill) Connell of Mattituck, Eric (Cinda) Haas of Solomons, Md., Gretchen (deceased), Gordon Haas of East Marion, Karen Haas (Steve Cielatka) of Cutchogue, Virginia (Tom) Beebe of Cutchogue, Elaine Haas of Mattituck, and Katherine Haas of Cutchogue. “Mimi” was also the devoted grandmother of 12, and a great-grandmother of three. Jane’s family and faith were the centerpiece and anchor in her life.

The family will receive visitors Friday, April 13, from 4 to 7 p .m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 14, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. The Rite of Committal will be private.

For those looking to give in a special way, memorial donations made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978 would be appreciated by the family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

This is a paid notice.

