Riverhead Blotter: Cutchogue man arrested on felony DWI charge

Riverhead Town police arrested a Cutchogue man for felony driving while intoxicated on Sound Avenue in Aquebogue Saturday.

Police reportedly received a call about a gray Volvo SUV driving erratically and failing to stay in its lane around 11:15 p.m. They found the car on Sound Avenue near West Lane, where they discovered that the driver was intoxicated and in violation of Leandra’s Law, officials said.

Adam Slater, 38, was charged with DWI with a previous conviction and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both felonies, aggravated DWI, an interlock violation and endangering the welfare of a child, all misdemeanors.

• A woman was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center around 7:30 p.m. last Wednesday with injuries resulting from a domestic incident, police said. Jamie Cordova Perez, 21, was arrested and charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor obstruction of breathing in connection with the incident.

• A Brookhaven man was charged with misdemeanor driving while ability impaired by drugs on Schultz Road Saturday.

Police responded to a call to help Suffolk County police locate a car that fled from them around 7:40 a.m., officials said. Riverhead police found the car and learned that the driver, Nicholas Boerckel, 21, was under the influence of drugs, police said.

In addition to DWAI, Mr. Boerckel was charged with four violations.

• Linda Welch, 68, was charged with DWI as a result of a motor vehicle accident investigation around 10:40 p.m. near Osborn Avenue and Pulaski Street Saturday, officials said.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for drug possession on Railroad Avenue last Wednesday.

Officers responded to a call about a suspicious person around 9:30 p.m. and found Daniel Russ, 32, in possession of crack cocaine and a suboxone pill, police said.

He was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• A Riverhead woman was arrested near Sound and Osborn avenues last Wednesday.

Police responded to a disturbance call and found that Amilian Mortimore, 17, had thrown two lamps, a wooden table and a flower pot, damaging all of them. The value of the items totaled around $125, officials said.

Ms. Mortimore was charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief. She was also charged with a second count of fourth-degree criminal mischief stemming from an incident that occurred Friday around 8:05 p.m. on Sound Avenue, officials said.

• Nadia Soto was charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault on Doctors Path in Riverhead around 9:40 a.m. last Thursday, officials said.

• Jamie Lee Winkelman of Laurel, 32, was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny around 3:05 p.m. last Thursday at Target on Route 58, officials said.

• Police charged 41-year-old Paul Laib of Flanders with misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle Friday around 8:40 a.m., after he was pulled over for making an improper turn on Ostrander Avenue, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

