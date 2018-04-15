Riverhead Blotter: Electric pink stun gun found during traffic stop

A Riverhead woman was arrested Friday after police found her with an electric pink stun gun during a traffic stop in Riverside, according to Southampton Town police.

Erika Ochoa, 22, was a passenger in a vehicle that was being searched due to a smell of marijuana, police said.

Upon search, the stun gun was found in Ms. Ochoa’s purse, which was in the rear seat, police said.

She was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

• Michael McGreevy, 44, of Mattituck was arrested Friday after he was stopped for mutiple traffic violations on East Main Street in Riverhead, according to state police. Mr. McGreevy was found to be intoxicated and charged with DWI, police said.

• Lee Humel, 52, of Bluffton, S.C., was arrested for DWI after a traffic stop on Sound Avenue in Riverhead Town, according to state police. Mr. Bluffton was transported to police headquarters in Riverhead and later released on a ticket to appear in Southampton Town Justice Court, police said.

• Ruby Wesley , 66, of Riverhead was charged with DWI last Wednesday after a traffic stop for multiple traffic violations on Flanders Road in Southampton Town, according to state police. Ms. Wesley was transported to state police headquarters in Riverside and was later released with a ticket to appear at Southampton Town Justice Court.

• Carl Nieves, 23, of Flanders was arrested last Wednesday on an active bench warrant out of Suffolk County First District Court for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and was again charged with the same misdemeanor, police said.

Mr. Nieves was stopped on Oak Avenue in Flanders for a equipment violation and police found his license had been suspended last year, officials said.

• Patrick Mahoney, 51, of Marlow, N.H., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle during a stop for a traffic infraction on Sunday.

After Mr. Mahoney was stopped on Flanders Road near Cross River Drive in Riverside, police learned he was driving with a revoked license.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

