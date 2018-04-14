Truck tips over, dumps sand in Riverhead during Saturday accident

A portion of Route 25, between Doctor’s Path and County Road 105, in Riverhead was still closed nearly two hours after an accident occurred Saturday morning.

The Riverhead Fire Department’s heavy rescue squad was called, but the dump truck driver got out on his own, according to Fire Chief Kevin Brooks.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center, but their injuries were not considered serious, police said.

The road was initially closed in both directions between Doctor’s Path and County Road 105, but later it was reopened to westbound traffic, while crews continued to clean up the accident in the eastbound lane.

Top photo: The eastbound lane of Route 25 remained closed as crews cleaned up after the accident. (Credit: Cyndi Murray)

