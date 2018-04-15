West Virginia man had three loaded guns, Riverhead police said

A West Virginia man was arrested on weapons possession charges Saturday after Greenview Motel staff found a loaded handgun, Riverhead police said.

An employee called police to the motel at 1433 West Main St. at about noon when “he recovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun from the premise,” according to a press release. Police did not say where exactly the gun was found.

Detectives investigated and determined that that the loaded Glock 9mm semi-automatic hand gun, as well as two loaded Taurus 45 cal. semi-automatic hand guns, were in Russell L. Kirk’s possession, the press release said.

One of the guns was reportedly stolen in West Virginia.

Mr. Kirk is a Fairmont, West Virginia resident, and is working in Riverhead, according to police.

Mr. Kirk was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, another felony.

He was to be arraigned in Riverhead Justice Court Sunday morning.

