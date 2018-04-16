Cops: Search continues for suspect who stole town supervisor’s vehicle

A search is ongoing going for a suspect who stole Riverhead Town Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith’s vehicle from her driveway early Sunday morning, according to Riverhead Town Police.

Ms. Jens-Smith reported the vehicle had just been taken from her driveway on Peconic Bay Boulevard in Laurel at 4:42 a.m., police said.

Officers spotted the vehicle traveling eastbound on Peconic Bay Boulevard by Laurel Lane and began a pursuit, but the unknown driver didn’t stop, police said. The driver turned and sped onto Delmar Drive, a dead end on the north side of Peconic Bay Boulevard, police said.

The vehicle was found unoccupied and partially off the road, police said.

A police K-9 unit search lead to Main Road in Mattituck where the track ended, officials said. The Riverhead Police Detective Division responded to investigate, police said.

Ms. Jens-Smith said Monday morning that she heard her vehicle, an SUV she’s leased for about three months, being started and backing out of her home’s driveway.

The SUV was unlocked, she said. Nothing was taken from the car and it did not appear to have any scratches or marks, she said.

Police responded quickly and searched the area for the vehicle, she said. About 15 or 20 minutes after it was taken, it was seen in the area and recovered after a brief pursuit, she said.

Ms. Jens-Smith said she does not know who would have stolen the vehicle.

“I have absolutely no clue,” she said. “It makes no sense. They took it from the driveway and 20 minutes later they were driving back toward where they took the car from.”

Police are requesting that anyone with additional information call 631-727-4500.

