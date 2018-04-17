Margaret M. Sullivan of Southold died April 13. She was 70.

Born Oct. 14, 1947, in Brooklyn, Margaret was the second oldest of five children of Vincent Caragher and Georgeanne (Murphy) Caragher. Growing up in Rockville Center and attending Catholic schools all her life, Margaret received a Bachelor of Arts from Molloy College in 1969 after graduating from St. Agnes High School in 1965.

Margaret married George Sullivan April 18, 1970, and they eventually settled their family in Southold in 1973. Margaret was previously employed by Nassau County as a social worker and most recently at the Southold branch of Capital One Bank for over 20 years.

Margaret was a member of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. She was also a member of North Fork Country Club where she enjoyed playing with the “nine holers”.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 47 years, George Sullivan of Southold; her son, Bob Sullivan of Charleston, S.C.; her daughter, Megan Collins and her husband, John Collins of Southold and her three grandchildren: Kevin, Mallaigh and Ryan, as well as her three sisters: Carol Kenneally, Trish Baulch and Maureen Gillen, all of Rockville Center, and her brother, Dan Caragher of Malvern.

Margaret loved her family and especially her grandchildren. We love her dearly and she will be missed by all.

The family received visitors April 16 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated April 17 at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations to Little Flower Children Services, 2450 North Wading River Road, Wading River, NY 11792 would be appreciated.

