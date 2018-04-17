Angela C. Johnson of Riverhead died April 14. She was 53.

The daughter of Neimon Griffin and Doris (Brown) Griffin, she was born Jan. 21, 1965, in Riverhead.

Ms. Johnson was employed as an assembly worker for TruTech in Riverhead.

Family members said she enjoyed playing bingo and cards, fishing and family events.

Predeceased by her husband, Wayne, in 2008, Ms. Johnson is survived by her children, Wranesha Jenkins, Ladon Johnson, Anthony Johnson, Jaron Johnson, Marcus Johnson and Brianna Johnson; her mother; her siblings Hazel Jackson, Neimon Griffin Jr., Donald Griffin, Richard Griffin, Cynthia Miles, Keith Griffin, Jeffrey Griffin and Ronald Griffin; and two grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings Rose Griffin, Lorrie Griffin and Benjamin Griffin.

The family will receive visitors Friday, April 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.

Arrangements were in the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

