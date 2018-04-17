Teen barricades self in trailer at Indian Island County Park

A tense and unusual scene unfolded at Indian Island County Park Tuesday as police from several departments worked to convince a teenage girl to come out of a trailer she had barricaded herself into.

Police received a call from the 17-year-old’s mother around 1 p.m., when she said her daughter had become upset and locked herself in the trailer. The mother said she feared the teen may harm herself.

Officers from the Suffolk County Police Emergency Services Section, their guns drawn, pleaded with the teen for nearly 45 minutes before she finally surrendered at her own will. The young woman was unarmed, police later said.

“It’s a good day. No one got hurt,” said officer Dave Kopycinski of Suffolk’s Seventh Precinct.

The teen was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, according to Suffolk County Park Ranger Sgt. David Driscoll.

Riverhead police were among about a dozen officers who assisted on the call.

Caption: The 17-year-old surrenders to police Tuesday. (Credit: Rachel Siford)

