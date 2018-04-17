Edward King Norton born Sept. 2, 1928, longtime East End resident passed away April 16, 2018, quietly at his daughter’s home. He was 89 years old.

He is survived by his son, Gary Norton of Huntington and daughter, Angela Norton of Southold. The proud Patriarch of a beloved large family includes generations of those who will miss him dearly.

Services will be held later this week at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Please contact the funeral home for a date and time. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport.

In lieu of flowers, donations made to East End Hospice in Quiogue would be greatly appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

