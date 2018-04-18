Angela DeVito honored for her years of civic work

Longtime civic activist Angela DeVito was honored with several proclamations at the start of Tuesday’s Riverhead Town Board meeting, where she received plaques from the Town Board, County Legislator Al Krupski, Assemblyman Tony Palumbo and the Greater Jamesport Civic Association.

Ms. DeVito recently stepped down as president of that civic association, which over the years has also been known as the Jamesport-South Jamesport Civic Association.

She was a member of its executive board for 16 years, including eight as its president.

She’s also been a member of the Riverhead Board of Education, the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency, the Riverhead Anti-Bias Task Force and the board of the Vail-Leavitt Music Hall.

“I have gigantic shoes to fill,” said William Van Helmond, who succeeded Ms. DeVito as president of the civic association. “Angela has gotten a lot of work done and if I could do half of what she’s done in my tenure, I’ll be more than satisfied.”

Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith read a town proclamation detailing some of Ms. DeVito’s accomplishments with the civic association, including leading the fight to stop development at Sharpers Hill on Main Road, settling the dispute over beach access at Center Street, and leading to the preservation of Miamogue Park in South Jamesport.

She also set up a scholarship for Riverhead High School seniors based solely on community service, joined forces with Save Main Road and the Riverhead Neighborhood Preservation Coalition.

“Angela DeVito has served as an inspiration, leading by example and paving the way for others to find their voice in preserving and protecting our community’s beliefs and quality of life,” Ms. Jens-Smith said.

“I am very touched and honored with all of these acknowledgments,” Ms. DeVito said. “I’d like to say that as part of a civic, it isn’t one person who brings you forward. It’s everyone in the civic.”

Photo caption: Angela DeVito, second from left, was honored by the Riverhead Town Board and Legislator Al Krupski Tuesday night. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

