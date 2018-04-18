Driver strikes Southold police car escorting funeral procession

A motorist struck a Southold Town Police vehicle that was escorting a funeral procession on Northville Turnpike in Riverhead around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

A portion of Nothville Turpike is closed between Oliver Street and the entrances to BJ’s Wholesale Club and would remain so for about an hour and a half, Riverhead Police highway patrol Dennis Cavanagh said at about 12:45 p.m.

The Southold officer was attempting to pass the funeral procession to lead it to Depot Lane in Cutchogue when a female driver who was not part of the procession struck the squad car as she tried to make a left-hand turn into a parking lot behind BJ’s, police said.

The woman was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was uninjured, police said.

Caption: The car that struck the police vehicle following Wednesday’s crash.

