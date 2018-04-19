Louise M. Pietrewicz was born on Aug. 22, 1928, to Aleksander and Helena (Skonieczny) Jasinski in Sagaponack, N.Y.

Louise worked on the family farm with her siblings while attending Bridgehampton schools until she married in 1950 and moved to Cutchogue.

Louise worked the Pietrewicz family farm with her husband, picking and selling strawberries to the local restaurants and running the family farm stand, while working part time at Terp’s Drug Store in town.

An active member of the Cutchogue Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Louise attended many parades and helped with many CFD functions.

Louise was a hard-working, family-oriented person whose daughter, Sandra, meant the world to her.

At the time of her disappearance on Oct. 6, 1966, Louise was predeceased by her mother, Helena Jasinski. Survivors included her father, Aleksander Jasinski; sisters, Josephine Vinski and Stephanie Krasity; brothers Michael Jasinski and Walter Jasinski and nephews Raymond Helstowski, Theodore Jasinski and Thomas Jasinski, all of whom are now deceased.

Survivors include her only daughter, Sandra Blampied and husband, Walter, of Middletown, N.Y.; brother Leon Jasinski of Riverhead; grandchildren, Janet McCarey (Mark), Michele Giannino (Frank), Kevin Blampied and David Blampied (Laurie); nieces and nephews Beanie Zuhoski (Joseph), Harry Helstowski, Edward Vinski, Michael Jasinski (Winsome), Leon Jasinski Jr. (Dawn), Barbara Swislosky (Mike), Thomas Slavonik (Adrienne) and 12 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Louise Pietrewicz, a life cut short by violence, will be held Saturday, May 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, Shriners Hospitals for Children, or the charity of your choice.

