Police seek public’s help finding alleged Laundry Palace thieves

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two people who vandalized and stole from a Riverhead laundromat last December.

The two suspects, a man and a woman entered Laundry Palace on Harrison Avenue on Dec. 13, smashed glass on coin operated machines using two rocks and stole gift cards and cash, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential, according to police.

