Coram woman accused of lifting wallet from Stop and Go Mini Mart

A Coram woman was charged with a felony Sunday after a man stated she stole his wallet, town police said.

Alice Burns, 50, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny after being picked up by police soon after the alleged 8 p.m. incident.

A man had reported to police that his wallet was stolen from Stop and Go Mini Mart on West Main Street in Riverhead. The man followed Ms. Burns to Flanders Road, where he identified her to police.

Southampton Town and New York State police assisted in the investigation.

Ms. Burns was held overnight for a Monday morning arraignment.

