Maria Concetta Esposito, a former 30-year resident of John Wesley Village in Riverhead, died Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the Westhampton Care Center. She was 102 and just seven hours before she passed was conversing and singing to loved ones.

She was born in Naples, Italy on Dec. 8, 1915, to Antoinette (Topi) and Anthony DiPalma. At the age of 5, the family came to the United States and settled in the Prospect Park section of Brooklyn.

With very little formal education, she went on to excel in everything she did. She sewed boots and was a professional singer. She also had a creative side sewing clothes for her daughter when she was young.

She was great with numbers and playing Scrabble and will also be remembered as a great cook, baker and flower gardener.

Predeceased by her husband, Felix Joseph Esposito in 1971, she is survived by her children, Xavier Anthony Esposito of Virginia, Anthony, of Rockville Centre, Felix Michael Esposito of Florida, Francis Dominick Esposito of Oregon and Maria Concetta Schenone of Mattituck; grandchildren, Carmen (Matt), Felix Joseph, Xavier Anthony II (Melissa), Carmen, Connie, Stephen, Anthony Jr., Lucca, Shiloh, Joseph W., Craig and Jared; nine great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by siblings, Peter, Frank, Mike and Felix DiPalma and Mary Conelli.

Maria’s family has chosen to remember her life privately.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

