A memorial funeral Mass for Ann P. Baillet of Jamesport will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 28, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Ms. Baillet died Jan. 5 at the age of 88.

Arrangements were in the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

Comments

comments