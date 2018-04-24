Emmy Johnson Case of Riverhead died April 18, 2018. She was 99.

The daughter of Olaf and Selma Terkelsen Johnson, she was born Aug. 7, 1918, in Arendal, Norway, and moved to Riverhead with her parents at the age of 7. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1938.

Ms. Case worked for the Department of Agriculture and in 1941, married Andrew Lloyd Case in Riverhead.

She was appointed a special deputy sheriff by Sheriff Charles R. Dominy and Sheriff Frank Gross to work with her deputy sheriff husband on special cases involving females. She also acted as a guard for female jurors during trials. Sheriff Dominy gave her the gold stripe ribbon and told her to purchase a black skirt and sew the ribbon down each side-seam and attach sheriff’s patches to her white blouses, which she did.

For 25 years, Ms. Case was a secretary at Riverhead Methodist Church. She was the oldest member of the church and a former member of the Rebekah Lodge in Riverhead.

Predeceased by her husband, Ms. Case is survived by her daughter, Georgette Lane Case, and several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her sister, Ruth Stone, and brothers, John S. Johnson and Robert M. Johnson.

The family received visitors April 20 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a funeral service was held April 21. Interment took place at Riverhead Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ever Ready Engine Company No. 3 of the Riverhead Fire Department, 540 Roanoke Ave., Riverhead NY 11901; or the Riverhead Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 204 East Main St., Riverhead.

