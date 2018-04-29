Southampton Blotter: Taxi driver arrested for violating order of protection

A Brooklyn man working as a taxi driver for a local cab service was arrested for twice violating an active order of protection last Tuesday while the victim was in his vehicle, according to Southampton Town police.

Anthony Calloway, 41, was located on Old Quogue Road and stopped on Lake Avenue for a prior violation of an order of protection, police said. The person the order of protection covered was in his vehicle, police said.

Mr. Calloway was charged with two counts of felony first-degree criminal contempt, according to police.

• A Flanders man, while in custody for violating an order of protection last Wednesday night, gave a written confession to a felony credit card theft earlier this year, according to police.

Reginald Cain, 48, had been charged with misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt at a Flanders residence he was told to stay away from by an active order of protection, police said.

On Feb. 11, a witness to a credit card theft at a 7-Eleven in Flanders identified Mr. Cain via a photo array two days earlier, police said.

Mr. Cain gave a written confession and was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, police said. He was held for a morning arraignment, police said.

• A Rhode Island woman was arrested after a 911 caller reported a driver swerving all over Flanders Road last Monday, police said.

Jessica Cortez, 36, of Warwick, was found failing to maintain her lane of travel while southbound on Flanders Road near Ludlum Avenue, drifting into a left turning lane and nearly colliding with other vehicles stopped in traffic, according to police.

Ms. Cortez then swerved aggressively back into her lane, police said.

She was pulled over and during an interview it was determined she was driving under the influence of drugs, police said.

Ms. Cortez was found to be in possession of crack cocaine, police said. She was arrested and transported to police headquarters, police said.

She was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and four traffic violations, according to police.

• A Calverton man was arrested Sunday at the boat ramp on Point Road in Flanders after police investigated a suspicious vehicle, officials said.

Carl Ligon, 40, was sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle while it was parked and running, police said. Police noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and reported that Mr. Ligon shoved a bag of marijuana down his pants upon exiting the vehicle, police said.

A run of Mr. Ligon’s license found that it was revoked and he was operating a vehicle without an interlock device that was ordered by a court, police said.

Mr. Ligon was charged with alcohol-related aggravated unlicensed operation, circumventing an interlock device and two violations, police said.

• Sandra Olivo, 59, of Holtsville was arrested on a drug possession charge Friday after she was involved in a minor motor vehicle accident on Flanders Road in Flanders, police said.

Upon arrival, police smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from Ms. Olivo’s vehicle and found a small quantity of Xanax and a small quantity of marijuana while searching the vehicle, officials said.

Ms. Olivo was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a violation, police said.

• Daniel Russ, 32, of Riverhead was arrested for possession of crack cocaine Sunday in Flanders, police said.

Mr. Russ was a passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop when police observed him dropping crack cocaine from his left hand onto the floor of the vehicle, police said.

A further search revealed Mr. Russ had a clear plastic bag of crack cocaine in his jacket pocket, police said.

Mr. Russ was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

