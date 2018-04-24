Johnnie Lee Kimble was born in Riverhead, N.Y., on Feb. 8, 1970, to Louise Allen and Johnnie Lee Kimble.

Johnnie graduated from Riverhead High School in June 1989. Johnnie worked for Lewin Farms for numerous years. In 1998, Johnnie became employed with Northville Industries, where he had been currently working.

Johnnie enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing Spades, video games, Kung Fu movies, westerns, animated movies and World War II history.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Tatiana Ali Kimble and his stepfather, Charlie Allen. Johnnie leaves behind his daughter Melanie T. Kimble of Riverhead; two stepsons, David Walsh of North Carolina and Bryan Walsh of Riverhead; his mother, Louis Allen of Wading River; his brother, Michael Kimble of Patchogue; his sister, Michelle Kimble of Wading River; a half-brother, Scott Kimble of Riverhead; a stepsister, Shannon Kimble of Southampton; his fiancée, Deanna Poole of Bellport; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

The family received visitors April 23 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Johnnie’s cremated remains will be interred at Riverhead Cemetery alongside his firstborn daughter, Tatiana, at a later date.

Condolences may be left at tuthillfh.com.

