Richard W. Roche Sr. of Riverhead died April 22 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 62.

The son of William and Mary Roche, he was born April 15, 1956, in Riverhead and attended Riverhead High School.

Mr. Roche worked as a home health aide. Family members said he enjoyed wood carving.

Predeceased by his father, Mr. Roche is survived by his children, Jason, of Riverhead, Richard Jr. of Florida and Jaclyn of Cutchogue; his mother, Mary, of Flanders; his siblings, Cathy Laton of Manorville, Dave, of Flanders and Fran Cobb, also of Flanders and seven grandchildren.

Cremation was private.

Arrangements were in the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

