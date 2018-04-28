Riverhead Police Blotter: Montauk man arrested for DWI in Riverhead

Police arrested a Montauk man for driving while intoxicated in Riverhead last Thursday.

Kevin Cronin, 58, was seen in the parking lot at the corner of Griffing and Railroad avenues with his car engine idling and the lights on for an extended period of time around 12:30 a.m. when police learned he was intoxicated, officials said.

He was charged with aggravated DWI and a breath test violation, both misdemeanors, officials said.

• Maurilio Leyva was charged with felony second-degree forgery and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child around 11:40 a.m. on West Main Street Monday, officials said.

• A Riverhead woman was arrested for stealing from Stop & Shop on Route 58 last Tuesday.

Marilyn Worlds, 44, allegedly left the store around 3:15 p.m. without paying for assorted food items.

She was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny and was found to have an outstanding Riverhead Town Justice Court bench warrant.

• Joseph Testa, 29, of Bellport was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny at police headquarters around 6:40 p.m. last Thursday.

• Tracey Brown, 60, was arrested for misdemeanor petit larceny from Walmart on Route 58 around 5:15 p.m. Friday, officials said.

• Police arrested a Mastic man for driving with a suspended license in Riverhead Friday.

Antonio Jenkins, 29, was stopped for speeding and tinted windows around 10 a.m. on Route 58 when police learned he was driving with a suspended license, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• A Ridge man was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Riverhead last Wednesday.

Michael Malizia, 25, was stopped for traffic infractions around 6 p.m. on Route 58 and charged with misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

