Joan M. Sabo of Riverhead died April 24. She was 88.

The daughter of Julia (Hajek) and John Urban, she was born July 22, 1929, in Riverhead.

Family members said she loved being a mother and homemaker.

Predeceased by her husband, Louis, in 2016, Ms. Sabo is survived by daughter, Susan; sons, John and Robert; sister, Jackie Rupley; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, April 27, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Inurnment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be sent at tuthillfh.com.

