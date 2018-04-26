Town to dedicate street in memory of Tech. Sgt. Dashan Briggs

The Riverhead Town Board will vote Tuesday to give an honorary destination to Lewis Street for Tech. Sgt. Dashan Briggs, a Riverhead native who died in a helicopter crash along the Iraq-Syria border on March 15.

Tech Sgt. Briggs, 30, was raised by his grandparents, who live on Lewis Street. The Town Board will designate the street “Dashan Briggs of the 106th Rescue Wing Way,” to “honor and memorialize his outstanding dedication and commitment to public service locally and nationally,” according to the resolution up for vote next week.

In addition to being a 2007 Riverhead High School graduate, Tech Sgt. Briggs and “is remembered as a hard-working, kind, considerate student and stellar athlete in football and lacrosse,” the resolution states.

Tech Sgt. Briggs joined the Air National Guard 106th Rescue Wing in 2010 and was deployed to Afghanistan as a munitions system specialist, according to the resolution.

In the wake of devastating hurricanes last year, he was also deployed to Texas and the Caribbean as a member of the 101st Rescue Squadron. He was one of 12 Air National Guard members to receive the New York State Humane Service Medal in 2011 for his service during Hurricane Irene, according to the resolution.

