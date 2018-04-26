Driver of crash that killed Riverhead family facing upgraded charges

The driver in a February crash that caused the death of four members of a Riverhead family will be arraigned on a 42-count indictment that includes a top charge of depraved indifference murder, court records show.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini is expected to announce the upgraded charges against Jamel Turner, 23, of Bellport at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Suffolk County police said Mr. Turner was driving a stolen 2018 Chevrolet Camaro at about 11:20 a.m. February 14 when he struck a 2012 Mazda on Middle Country Road in Ridge. All four occupants of the Mazda — Jacquelyn McCoy of Calverton, her daughter MaryAlice Booker, her son Anthony McCoy and his girlfriend, Tameka Foster — were killed in the crash. All four had lived in the Riverhead area.

Lonidell Skinner, 19, of Bellport, who was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Mr. Turner, was ejected and also killed in the crash.

Mr. Turner faces additional felony charges for manslaughter-recklessly causing death, unlawfully fleeing a police officer and assault with intent to injure, among other charges.

He previously pleaded not guilty to charges of false personation, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle in the second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree. He pleaded not guilty at a February arraignment and is still being held in lieu of $600,000 cash bail or $1.2 million bond.

Top Caption: The scene of the February crash. (Credit: Stringer News)

