Robbery reported at Tanger Outlet Center in Riverhead

Police are searching for a female suspect in a robbery at Tanger Outlet Center in Riverhead Saturday evening.

The woman allegedly punched two employees at the Charlotte Russe store as she stole items from the store.

She got into a vehicle and fled the area around 8:20 p.m., police said.

Employees were unable to get a vehicle description, according to police, who described the suspect only as a black female. No photographs were released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident are asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential, according to police.

