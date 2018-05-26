Riverhead Police Blotter: Two arrested for skipping out on dinner bill in Riverhead

Riverhead Town police arrested two people for theft after allegedly not paying a dinner bill at Jerry and the Mermaid restaurant Friday.

Holly White, 31, of Riverhead and Michael Leto, 27, of Hauppauge reportedly ran out of the restaurant around 5:50 p.m. leaving a $233 bill unpaid.

Both were charged with misdemeanor theft of services and Mr. Leto was additionally charged with misdemeanor false personation.

• Lawrence Moore was stopped by police in front of Pulaski Street Grille around 12:45 p.m. last Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor false personation and multiple traffic violations, officials said. He also had an active Riverhead Town warrant and was transported to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility.

• A Mastic man was stopped for driving with a suspended license in Riverhead last Wednesday.

Carl Lehman, 53, was stopped on East Main Street around 6:20 p.m. and charged with misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• A man was reportedly involved in a car crash on Route 25 Sunday and the people who hit him fled the scene.

The driver of a 2017 Ram pickup truck was reportedly headed eastbound around 10 a.m. when a 2005 Nissan tried to pass his car on the left, damaging the driver’s side of the car. The car allegedly refused to pull over at the scene, so the driver of the pickup truck chased the car until it parked at a Pulaski Street house. There, two men exited the car and the driver fled the scene on foot and the passenger ran into the house and refused to come out or cooperate with police after they responded, officials said.

• Someone reported being assaulted with hot glue at Riverhead High School around 2:10 p.m. Friday, officials said. No charges were filed.

• Three men reportedly removed two Honda power washers — totaling $1,400 — from Lowes on Route 58 around 3:25 p.m. Friday without paying for them, officials said.

• Two men and one woman reportedly removed almost $2,000 worth of merchandise from Abercrombie and Fitch at the Tanger Outlet Center around 4:50 p.m. last Tuesday without paying for it, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

