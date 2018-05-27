Southampton Police Blotter: Mastic man nabbed on DWI charge

A Mastic man was arrested early last Tuesday for drunken driving along Flanders Road near Long Neck Boulevard in Flanders, police said.

Joseph Kontos, 32, was spotted driving south on Flanders Road when he crossed into the shoulder and also over the double yellow lines, police said. He was stopped and observed to have glassy eyes, droopy eyelids and the smell of alcohol on his breath, police said. He was found to be intoxicated, police said.

Mr. Kontos was charged with DWI and two violations, according to police.

• Samara Sarasky-Guzman, 24, of New Rochelle was arrested for drunken driving last Thursday night after she drove through the Riverside traffic circle, off the road and into the woods, police said.

She was found to be intoxicated, police said. She was held at police headquarters overnight awaiting arraignment, police said.

Ms. Sarasky-Guzman was charged with DWI and two violations, according to police.

• Desiderio Baez-Vargas, 37, of East Hampton was arrested for drunken driving Saturday after he was noticed failing to maintain his lane of travel and did not move at a green light on Flanders Road near Kirk Avenue in Flanders, police said.

Mr. Baez-Vargas was charged with DWI and two violations, according to police.

• Franco Gomez, 23, was arrested Sunday after he was seen staggering along Riverleigh Avenue and Flanders Road and a passing vehicle had to swerve to avoid hitting him, according to police. Police could not name where Mr. Gomez is from.

A second vehicle had to abruptly stop to avoid him, and he walked into the side of it, police said.

An officer first tried to tell him to stop trying to cross into traffic, but he didn’t listen, police said. Mr. Gomez made it to the other side of the road, but refused to put his hands behind his back, pulling away and putting up his fists, police said.

He was charged with resisting arrest and a violation, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

