Fire damages condominium complex in Baiting Hollow

A fire broke out early Saturday morning, damaging a condominium complex in Baiting Hollow.

Units arrived at Bluffs Drive North at Fox Hill around 2:18 a.m. and found two adjoining condos were fully engulfed by flames, according to Riverhead police. All residents and nearby condos were evacuated safely and the Riverhead Fire Marshall is investigating cause of the fire, police said.

The fire does not appear to be of a suspicious nature, police said.

Photo caption: Riverhead Fire Department extinguished the flames. (Tom Lambui photo)

