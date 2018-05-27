Community

Photos: Memorial Day flag placement ceremony at Calverton National Cemetery

05/27/2018 6:00 AM |
The Riverhead Cub Scout Pack 242 was one of many volunteer groups to place American flags on graves Saturday at Calverton National Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day.

A Memorial Day flag-laying ceremony will also take place at Calverton National Cemetery in the assembly area located at 210 Princeton Blvd on Memorial Day, May 28 at 1 p.m.

Photographer Elizabeth Wagner captured Saturday’s event. See more photos below.

Top photo caption: Riley Moore of Riverhead places a flag. (Elizabeth Wagner photo) 

Scouts and families of Riverhead #242 gather their flags.

Jackson Rall, Carter Rall, and Morgan Filoramo of 3. Pack #40 of Medford.

Scouts gather their flags.

Riverhead’s Karma Marshall places flags with Joshua Marshall, saying he will be enrolling in Troop #242 next year.

Scouts prepare for the ceremony.

Families return from the ceremony.

Memorial Day Flag Placement Ceremony at Calverton National Cemetery.

