Photos: Memorial Day flag placement ceremony at Calverton National Cemetery

The Riverhead Cub Scout Pack 242 was one of many volunteer groups to place American flags on graves Saturday at Calverton National Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day.

A Memorial Day flag-laying ceremony will also take place at Calverton National Cemetery in the assembly area located at 210 Princeton Blvd on Memorial Day, May 28 at 1 p.m.

Photographer Elizabeth Wagner captured Saturday’s event. See more photos below.

Top photo caption: Riley Moore of Riverhead places a flag. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)

