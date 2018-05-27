Cops: DWI checkpoints, increased patrols result in eight arrests

Eight people were arrested overnight during increased enforcement by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s DWI Task Force, which included members of the Riverhead, Southold, Suffolk County and New York State police departments.

Several checkpoints were established in Riverhead Town along with extra patrols.

Five of the arrests resulted in people being held overnight for arraignment, according to Riverhead Town police. Those arrests were:

Michael E. Pressler, 59, of Aquebogue was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, unlawful possession of marijuana and vehicle and traffic violations.

Eli B. Kowalski, 30, of Brooklyn was charged with DWI in addition to violations.

Cecelia Dmitrash, 36, of Flanders was charged with DWI.

Gelvin Santiago, 30, of Riverhead was charged with DWI an unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Tamien Trent, 36, of Mastic was charged with DWI.

Three additional people were charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and released on appearance tickets.

