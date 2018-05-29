Track and Field: Lee doubles in division meet, Riverhead sophomore places

Shoreham-Wading River senior Katherine Lee completed a double in the girls track and field division championships.

Lee finished first in the 1,500 meters on the second and final day of the meet last Wednesday at Connetquot High School. She ran a time of 4 minutes, 45.37 seconds in the Division III final. A teammate, junior Alexandra Smith, was fifth in 4:58.13.

Two days earlier, Lee had won the 3,000-meter title in 10:13.55.

In the Division I high jump, Riverhead sophomore Stephanie Berkeley took third with a leap of 4 feet, 10 inches.

Riverhead also picked up a pair of fourth-place finishes from sophomore Christina Yakaboski (7:29.95 in the 2,000-meter steeplechase) and its 4 x 800 relay team (10:10.76). Yakaboski was a member of that relay team along with sophomore Kristina Deraveniere, sophomore Natalia Ruszkowski and junior Laryssa Olsen.

The steeplechase also saw Riverhead freshman Linda Pomiranceva come in sixth in 7:41.70 and Riverhead senior Olivia Pizzuto finish eighth in 7:57.46.

Longwood won the Division I team title with 100 points. Riverhead was 11th with 19.

In Division III, Bishop McGann-Mercy senior Olivia Kneski took third in the 400 in 1:00.86.

Shoreham freshman Torre Parinella was fourth in the 1,500-meter race walk in 8:19.12.

Mount Sinai won the Division III team championship with 171 points. Shoreham (27) was seventh and Mercy (six) 15th.

SWR’s Guzzone triumphs in 400. Shoreham-Wading River senior Anthony Guzzone raced to victory in the 400 meters in the two-day boys division championships that concluded last Thursday at Hampton Bays High School. Guzzone was timed in 50.92 seconds. The next finisher was Islip senior Michael Eubanks in 52.04.

Shoreham seniors Ryan Ledda and Rickie Casazza both picked up runner-up positions, as did Shoreham sophomore Dylan Jung.

Ledda was second to Westhampton Beach senior Laurence Barr-Forget (14 feet) in the Division III pole vault, clearing 12-0. Another Shoreham senior, Calvin Schmalzle, was third at 11-0. Shoreham sophomore Benjamin Carrier was in a three-way tie for eighth at 10-0.

Casazza high jumped 6-6, second only to Babylon senior Vladislav Cullinane’s 6-8. Shoreham freshman Blake Wehr was sixth at 5-8. Schmalzle was in a five-way tie for eighth at 5-6.

Jung covered 21-0 in the long jump, which Mount Sinai junior Kenneth Wei won at 22-10 1/4. Casazza (19-10) and teammate Daniel Montenegro (19-7) were seventh and eighth.

Shoreham senior Matthew Rose was fourth in the discus (139-8) and seventh in the shot put (43-11 1/4).

The Wildcats were fifth in the 4 x 100 relay in 46.47. Junior Damien Caputo, Jung, senior Raymond LaPorte and Guzzone ran for that team.

In the 3,200, Shoreham sophomore Adam Zelin finished seventh in 10:19.37

Shoreham ended up fifth in the team scoring with 45 1/2 points. Amityville edged Mount Sinai for the championship, 67-66.

In Division I, Riverhead picked up fourth-place points from Sean Allen in the pentathlon and its 4 x 100 relay team.

Allen totaled 2,549 points. In the pentathlon’s five events, the junior was second in the 1,500 (4:41.24), in a five-way tie for second in the high jump (5-4 1/4), fourth in the shot put (31-8 3/4), sixth in the long jump (16-9 3/4) and seventh in the 110 hurdles (18.07).

The 4 x 100 relay team of senior Christopher Debose, senior Nicholas Mammina, sophomore Ethan Martin and sophomore Tyreek Parker turned in a time of 45.61.

Fifth-place performances were turned in by Riverhead’s Kevin Weiss in the discus (125-9) and Aaron Walker in the high jump (5-8).

Riverhead pole vaulter Iyiy Denys was eighth at 12-0 and teammate Eric Behr was ninth in the shot put at 42-6.

Riverhead ranked 11th in the team scoring with 12 points. Northport (94) was first.

Photo caption: From left, sophomore Natalia Ruszkowski, sophomore Kristina Deraveniere, junior Laryssa Olsen and sophomore Christina Yakaboski ran for Riverhead’s fourth-place 4 x 800-meter relay team. (Credit: courtesy photo)

