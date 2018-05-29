Auto Racing: Rogers hits daily double

Defending NASCAR Modified and Figure Eight champion Tom Rogers Jr. of Riverhead double-dipped Saturday night at Riverhead Raceway. He won a 40-lap NASCAR Modified and a 15-lap Figure Eight race. His Modified triumph, the 49th of his career, leaves him one win shy of tying the late Jim Malone Sr. for second on the all-time win list at the track.

Howie Brode of East Islip was runner-up in the Modified race. Kyle Soper of Manorville crossed the line third, with John Beatty Jr. of Merrick and Craig Lutz of Miller Place completing the top five.

Just moments after his Modified triumph, Rogers competed in the Figure Eight race and post his 37th career win in the class. Gary Fritz Jr. of Mastic Beach was second. Tom Ferrara of Patchogue was third.

Soper backed up his opening night Late Model win with another 25-lap victory, his eighth career win. Jeremy McDermott of Riverhead was second Kevin Metzger of Massapequa was third.

Jack Orlando of Calverton, who is in some cases twice the age of his Modified Crate competitors, is showing the younger set how it’s done. He led all 25 laps for his third career win. Opening night winner Justin Brown of Manorville finished second. Artie Pedersen III of Center Moriches had a fine showing in third.

Jack Handley of Medford led all 30 laps on his way to victory in the Blunderbusts. It was the 23rd win of his young career, tying him with Fred Rodgers for second on the all-time win list. Defending champion Tom Pickerell of Huntington was second. Rookie Russ Jansen of Medford impressed with a third-place tally.

Sophomore Super Pro Truck driver Eddie Schutze of Oyster Bay, in just his 10th career start, led wire to wire to win a non-stop 20-lap race for his first career win. Schutze, last year’s Rookie of the Year in the class, was followed by second-place Mike Albasini of Flushing and third-place Mark Stewart of Riverhead.

Steve Fuller of Manorville dominated a 20-lap Mini Stock race. Paul Wojcik of Centereach was second. Brandon Esposito of Farmingville took third.

Joe Warren Jr. of Rocky Point decided during the offseason that he would race in the Truck Enduro class. Warren, a former champion in the Four/Six-Cylinder class, made the transition look easy, winning a 40-lapper. The next two finishers were defending champion Don Nelson Jr. of Rocky Point and Matt Triola of Bay Shore.

