Deli and barbershop approved for former BJ Auto Parts location

The Riverhead Zoning Board of Appeals granted its approval last Thursday for conversion of the former BJ Auto Parts store on East Main Street into a deli, barbershop and office.

The conversion was approved by a 3-1 vote. ZBA member Leroy Barnes was the only no vote and member Frank Seabrook was absent. There was no discussion.

The approval came with the condition that the town Planning Board approve the site plan.

The structure, owned by JLL Properties Corp., has been vacant for at least three years.

The applicant sought to change the use of the building, which did not conform to zoning, but existed before zoning, to a use that is allowed only with ZBA approval and an exemption from the Town Board.

The barbershop is proposed for the south portion of the property with an office space in the middle and the deli on the north.

Carquest Auto Parts took over BJ Auto Parts and later merged with Advanced Auto, which already had a location on Route 58 in Riverhead. The East Main Street site was then closed.

At a public hearing in April, some neighbors said they did not want another deli in the area, citing the existing Royal Dorado, a 7-Eleven and the OK Petro Station, but ZBA chairman Fred McLaughlin said he did not see a problem with it.

A representative of JLL Properties previously assured the board that landscaping will be planted to create a buffer for neighboring properties.

Photo caption: The former BJ Auto Parts store on East Main Street. (Tim Gannon photo)

