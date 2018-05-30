East End Arts event turns Main Street into community canvas

Chalk covered hands of all ages helped paint the town during the 22nd annual Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival in Riverhead Monday.

The East End Arts event drew a crowd to Main Street for the popular Memorial Day weekend tradition.

Rain postponed the event, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, to Monday, but it didn’t dampen the creativity.

The afternoon featured plenty of fun in addition to the street painting. Vendors lined the street and live music filled the air as the masterpieces were made.

Photographer Elizabeth Wagner was there to capture the scene.

See more pictures below:

Caption: Riverhead Free Library employees Ari DePhillips of Riverhead and Felicia Atanasio of East Moriches create “BB8” for the Riverhead Free Library, stating library patrons voted on what they should draw for the mosaic festival. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)

