East End Arts event turns Main Street into community canvas

Chalk covered hands of all ages helped paint the town during the 22nd annual Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival in Riverhead Monday.
The East End Arts event drew a crowd to Main Street for the popular Memorial Day weekend tradition.
Rain postponed the event, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, to Monday, but it didn’t dampen the creativity.
The afternoon featured plenty of fun in addition to the street painting. Vendors lined the street and live music filled the air as the masterpieces were made.
Photographer Elizabeth Wagner was there to capture the scene.
See more pictures below:
Caption: Riverhead Free Library employees Ari DePhillips of Riverhead and Felicia Atanasio of East Moriches create “BB8” for the Riverhead Free Library, stating library patrons voted on what they should draw for the mosaic festival. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
1. Barbara Wooten of Riverhead created “Finneous’ Girlfriend,” sponsored by Nancy Kouris of Blue Duck Bakery. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner photos)
Anilee Bishop of Aquebogue and Michael Panagakos of Calverton for the Modern Snack Bar.
Creators of “Character Mashup”: Matt Amato of Riverhead, Alex Roytman of Wading River, Kyle Gardner of Wading River, and Brielle Borges of Bating Hollow.
Shawn Klopfer of Flanders and Amanda Ellis of Riverhead create “The Amazing World of Gumball.”
Elijah Tyte of Riverhead creates “Mind of Lego,” sponsored by Bank of America.
Sponsored by AARP: Alycia Barbieri (Smithtown) created a portrait of her boyfriend Jose Troya’s dog, Bruno (Selden).
Long Island Aquarium exhibits designer Eli Fishman of Rocky Point designs the Long Island Aquarium space.
Marissa Brockhoff of East Quogue creating “Do What You Love,” sponsored by Bridgehampton National Bank.
Diana Wilson of Farmingdale designs for Hotel Indigo.
Alexis Cabrera of the Bronx and Jack Ferguson of Moriches create “Luffy,” sponsored by East End Arts Music Masters.
Julianna Cicero of Bohemia created “The Scream.”
For CHAMPKIDS of Great Neck: Fenella Kim, Branson Kim, Daniel Lee (events coordinator), and Allena Kim (CHAMPKIDS inspiration). CHAMPKIDS is hosting a coloring and drawing competition at the Long Island Aquarium Saturday June 16 with discounted admission for family and friends.
Brianna Setzer and Tiff Maurer of Lindenhurst with their piece.
Manorville brother-sister team Derek Booth with “Star Wars” and Brynn Booth with “JoJo Siwa.”
Casey Booth of Manorville assists her sister, artist Brynn Booth, in creating “JoJo Siwa.”
Sponsored by Fred Cohen: Artist Madison Kamme poses with friends Lauren Dawnkaski, Lianna Mocera, and Gia Piazza, all of Lindenhurst.
Sponsored by the East End Arts Teeny Awards: Karina Vartanian of West Islip creates “Color Pop Eiffel Tower.”
Sponsored by East End Arts School: Rachael Ferguson of Moriches creates a Monet piece.
Riann Roca of Selden creates “A Luna Moth,” sponsored by Motosport.
Heidy Tepen with Dylan and Rene Tepen of Southold creating the national bird of Guatemala, “El Quetzal.”
Father-daughter team Jordan Ross and Shai Ben-Baruch of Huntington create “Snoopy Red Barron.”
Pay Pepe of Rocky Point created “Surf Van USA.”
Katie Pepe of Rocky Point created this untitled piece.
Main Street in Riverhead during the East End Arts Mosaic Street Painting Festival.
Main Street in Riverhead during the East End Arts Mosaic Street Painting Festival.
A Memorial Day themed mosaic.
Shots from the 2018 East End Arts Mosaic Street Painting Festival.
A candy skull.
Iron Man
Montauk lighthouse.
Sponsored by Goldberg’s Bagels: a mosaic by K & B Muether.
